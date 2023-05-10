‘Careers in Action Day’ sparks an interest in engineering among students

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - REI Engineering is sparking the interest of students in the engineering and STEM fields.

As part of ‘Careers in Action Day’ students from Newman, DC Everest, and Wausau West High Schools visited the company on Wednesday where they experienced first-hand what many STEM and engineering-based jobs at REI entail. Which allows them to explore what career possibilities might be a good fit for them.

“When you boil it down to what we do every day, we solve problems,” said Jeny Nieuwenhuis, President of REI Engineering.

They’re also creating the next generation of problem solvers.

“I really like the math aspect and how creative you can be with it and it’s just such a flexible field and the limit is your imagination with what you can do,” said Sophomore Evan Groene, Newman.

Groene and his classmates spent the day learning the possibilities of engineering professions. Some of the activities they did involve learning how to build a bridge and how to use the company GPS service that’s used for land surveying.

“This event is meant primarily to connect students with local opportunities,” said Nieuwenhuis.

From civil engineering, to land planning and surveying, to environmental consulting and many more opportunities at the company, all those options can be overwhelming.

“Help the students identify what type of engineering they might also want to go into. as many students say they’re interested in engineering but not sure what type of engineering,” said Nieuwenhuis.

“I’m interested in mechanical engineering, I thought the surveying was really cool. it’s definitely something I’m going to look into,” said Groene.

Nieuwenhuis said she applauds high schools for preparing kids ahead of college.

“Seeing that these students are even more prepared for what they might be getting into is great because the more exposure they have to their career the more they can see if it’s the right fit for them before college,” said Nieuwenhuis.

For now, students get to try a bit of everything to find their niche and pique their interest.

“In just a day we’re learning so much about how to become an engineer and possible colleges, gateway paths, and everything they have to offer. And help us have a definite path and structure for engineers,” said Groene.

Nieuwenhuis said hopefully they can stay in touch with students and be a resource for them in the years to come.

