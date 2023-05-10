Calhoun’s Auto Repair owner shifts gears, turns business over after nearly 50 years

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - After nearly five decades, Gene Calhoun has recently turned over the keys of Calhoun’s Auto Repair, located at 1612 N. 4th St. in Tomahawk, to a Schierl Tire & Service Center.

The newly-named service center will be one of seven locations in Wisconsin.

“It’s time for me to move on and pass the torch,” Calhoun said. “I’ve been here for 49 years. It’s bittersweet.”

“We admire the reputation and service Calhoun’s has brought to the Tomahawk community and look forward to carrying on that legacy,” said Bill Schierl. “Family owned, community focused — Schierl Tire & Service Center has been committed to providing expert and efficient auto and tire service for over 60 years. We cover seven locations throughout central and northern Wisconsin, offering the most comprehensive auto repair and tire service in the region.”

Calhoun said he will continue to operate his towing business and assured customers they will see the same friendly faces they’ve become accustomed to at the new Schierl Tire & Service Center.

“Everybody’s going to be here except me,” he said. “I want to thank all the employees that I have had over the years, that have made it possible to get to this point. My son, Bob, will be here with the same employees that I’ve had here for many years.”

Even as a child, Gene had an interest in cars and developed that interest into a lifelong career.

“I liked cars and automotive,” he added. “I went to tech school and ended up working at a shop. When I got done with tech school, I spent some time with my brother at Tomahawk Sports Center. The opportunity came for me to buy out my other brother. He started this place, I believe in 1972. He was here for two years when I bought him out and continued on.”

Calhoun said he has enjoyed the ride.

“It’s been a breeze. Life has been good.”

