SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The northbound lanes on Business 51 from Ross Avenue to Drott Street in Schofield reopened Wednesday.

The northbound lanes of Business 51 had been closed since April 26 for pavement repairs. Traffic on Business 51 was shifted to the southbound lane with a single lane of traffic moving in each direction.

