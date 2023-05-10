News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Beachgoer spots massive alligator: ‘The things you never think you’ll see’

Matt Harvill and his girlfriend spotted a massive alligator in the shallow water, just inches away from the shore. (Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - A beachgoer visiting Dauphin Island, Alabama, was greeted with an unexpected surprise over the weekend.

Matt Harvill and his girlfriend spotted a massive alligator in the shallow water, just inches away from the shore.

“The things you never think you’ll see,” Harvill shared online along with a few photos of the alligator.

“It was just a very beautiful day - my girlfriend and I were spending some time on the beach when someone mentioned it,” Harvill said. “So, we walked down to get a better look and snap some pictures. It’s not every day something like that happens. We see them in Dog River and the Bird Sanctuary. Almost never in the Gulf like that. I knew if I didn’t get pictures no one would ever believe it.”

Harvill says the gator seemed curious more than anything.

Authorities are warning beachgoers this summer to be aware of their surroundings and to not approach wildlife.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Ackley
UWSP student makes history as youngest graduate in over 40 years
Magnolia Soap and Bath Co will open in less than a month--- making it the first location in...
New retail store coming to downtown Wausau
Crash on Central Thruway near Hamilton Avenue in Central on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Police: 4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunken driver
Brian Kitzman, 38, was arrested on charges of child pornography, violation of privacy and...
Police: High school coach admits to hiding cameras in locker rooms for 2 years
Willis the cat is featured on a Lamar billboard in Greeneville, South Carolina, for National...
You can put your pet’s photo on a billboard for free all month long

Latest News

The Humane Society of Marlboro County saved a kitten who had its head stuck inside a soup can...
Rescuers save stray cat with head stuck in soup can
A deadly high-speed crash in South Dakota was caught on camera Wednesday.
2 dead after South Dakota police pursuit ends in crash
The Henry Vilas Zoo's capybara Fiona takes a romaine lettuce leaf from a group of children....
Fiona the capybara dies at 12 years old, zoo says
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in...
Trump digs in on election lies during CNN town hall event
DC Everest Car Show
D.C. Everest Senior High puts on car show to support school program