News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

You can put your pet’s photo on a billboard for free all month long

Willis the cat is featured on a Lamar billboard in Greeneville, South Carolina, for National...
Willis the cat is featured on a Lamar billboard in Greeneville, South Carolina, for National Pet Month.(FOX Carolina)
By Amanda Shaw and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHNS/Gray News) – You can celebrate National Pet Month by showing off a larger-than-life picture of your favorite four-legged friend this May.

Shoutable is accepting photo submissions of pets now through May 31 and will put them on a Lamar Advertising billboard for free.

You can choose a billboard location nationwide, upload a photo of your pet, and choose the date and time you want to see it posted.

The picture is shown on a digital billboard for a 15-minute window of your choosing.

Click here to submit your photos.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two photos show the successful end of the search effort for eight-year-old Nante Niemi in the...
Missing boy found safe in Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park
Madison Ackley
UWSP student makes history as youngest graduate in over 40 years
Nearly 600 guests attended the sold-out event in Rothschild.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis makes special appearance in Central Wisconsin to promote the “Florida Way”
Fatal Car Crash
Authorities release name of man killed in Adams County crash
Eric Weber, the owner of The Slice pizzeria, says he is facing hefty fines for trying to help a...
Restaurant owner says he faces hefty fines for helping homeless man

Latest News

Nurses Week runs May 6-12
National Nurses Week celebrates the important work these professionals do
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. Former President...
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., on the House...
Biden, congressional leaders meet to avert default
Daniel Perry enters the 147th District Courtroom at the Travis County Justice Center for his...
Man guilty in Texas protest killing posted ‘I am a racist’
Jessica Himes, kneeling in front of cross, holds her daughter Harper, blue shirt, as her son...
Official: Officer saved ‘countless lives’ ending mall attack