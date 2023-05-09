News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau School District will hire attorney to review employee investigation

Wausau School District's administration building (WSAW photo)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A spokeswoman from the Wausau School District said the Wausau School Board will hire an attorney to review a recent investigation into one of the district’s employees.

According to a news release, the Wausau School Board is not allowed to see the results of investigations into employees because of constitutional due process. Part of the reason stated to hire a third-party attorney will be to look into new allegations that have come forward.

No employee was named.

Earlier this month, online records showed Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction was reviewing the teaching license of Wausau East High School Band Director Rob Perkins

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports, DPI opened “an educator misconduct investigation”.

