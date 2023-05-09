Wausau looking to expand tourism, outdoor recreation throughout area

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Outdoor recreation continues to grow in Wausau as people from all over flock to the city for skiing, snowboarding, fishing, golfing, and more.

‘Visit Wausau’ hosted a luncheon Monday to talk about these activities and the data they’ve gathered over the years about tourism in the Greater Wausau Area. The numbers show people love their outdoor recreation activities and want to spend a good amount of time using them.

“At any given time, 43-60% of all visitors to the area are enjoying outdoor rec and they also always enjoy more than one feature of it,” said Visit Wausau Executive Director Tim White.

Visit Wausau has many ideas on how they can keep developing outdoor recreation, including one that has already begun. “We are going to be branding this area ‘Wisconsin’s Outdoor Base Camp’ — outdoor rec paired with the culture, art, dining, and breweries,” added White.

One key player in making all these developments a reality is Granite Peak General Manager Greg Fisher. “In the future, you know, we’re looking to be a year-round established ski area that will have a number of offerings including mountain biking and some other hiking activities down the line,” he said.

This isn’t the only goal Fisher has in mind. He is also thinking about the environmental impact Granite Peak can have on outdoor recreation.

“Things that we’re doing to try and be a little better on our carbon footprint, such as using more aluminum cups. You know, recycling initiatives and really just being sustainable with the amount of food we are given out and our portion sizes and everything so we’re just cutting down on our waste,” said Fisher.

White added that he wants to get more involved in hosting big outdoor events and Fisher stated he’s ready to work with Rib Mountain to add even more outdoor activities to Granite Peak.

