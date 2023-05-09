News and First Alert Weather App
United Way of South Wood and Adams Counties to hold free book giveaway in June

2022 Great Book Giveaway
2022 Great Book Giveaway(United Way of South Wood & Adams Counties)
By Sean White
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The United Way of South Wood & Adams Counties is looking to fight the “summer slide” by inviting everyone to attend the twelfth annual Great Book Giveaway happening June 6-13.

Volunteers will be reading to children at each scheduled location for approximately half an hour, and afterward, each child can select free books to take home and keep. 

The books were collected during book drives held in previous years.

All children and youth ages zero to 12 years, parents, grandparents, caregivers, and daycare providers are invited to attend the event. Families can come to the event together, and daycare providers are welcome to come and bring along all the children in their care.

2023 Great Book Giveaway Schedule:

  • Tuesday, June 6: THINK Academy Playground 10:30 a.m.
  • Tuesday, June 6:  Wisconsin Rapids ZOO 1:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, June 7:  Ed Heuer Elementary School, Port Edwards 10:30 a.m.
  • Wednesday, June 7:  McMillan Memorial Library 6 p.m.
  • Thursday, June 8:  SWC YMCA, Wisconsin Rapids 10:30 a.m.
  • Thursday, June 8:  Charles & JoAnn Lester Library, Nekoosa 1:30 p.m.
  • Friday, June 9:  Adams County Library 10:30 a.m.
  • Friday, June 9:  Lester Public Library of Rome 1:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, June 13:  Lester Public Library of Vesper 12:30 p.m.

The purpose of the Great Book Giveaway is to give kids new books to read and enjoy during the summer months. Studies have shown that children who read in the summer are less likely to fall behind when the new school year begins.

In the event of rain, the Great Book Giveaway will be moved indoors to a backup location. 

For more information, visit uwswac.org or call the United Way office at 715-421-0390.

