‘This is what I’m meant to do,’ ICU Nurse shares his passion for the profession

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - This week nurses are getting special attention as May 6-12 is National Nurses Week where nurses around the country are honored and celebrated for the tireless work they put into the care of patients every day.

“This is what I’m meant to do,” said Cody Sunie, Registered Nurse, Marshfield Medical Center-Weston.

Sunie is talking about being a nurse. He said he started nursing because he enjoys helping people. Which he knew from a young age. “I grew up in Ashland until I was 18, then I moved down here after that. I’ve been here for about five years,” Sunie added.

In those five years, he’s advanced through his career quickly, but that path wasn’t always clear.

“Honestly I had no idea what to expect going through school because I’m like I have no idea what it’s going to be like when I start working,” said Sunie.

Sunie started working as a CNA in integrated managed care, next, he began interning in the ICU. Then he started working as a nurse tech as he finished up schooling. Now he’s an RN working full-time at the Marshfield Medical Center-Weston ICU.

Helping people in critical condition is what Sunie said he finds the most rewarding. “There was a couple of times we’ve sent patients home and you’re like ‘Wow I really helped this person and they got to go home,” said Sunie.

He said knowing he’s helping people during what could be one of the worst days of their lives is what keeps him going.

“Every day is a new learning experience, either you learn how to do something better, or you learn how to do something new, learn a better way to do something,” said Sunie.

He plans to keep growing in his profession for the rest of his life. “I just love this community and I just love my coworkers here,” said Sunie.

During National Nurses Week, Sunie said to make it special, simply thank nurses and healthcare workers for all they do.

