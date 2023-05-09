News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

‘This is what I’m meant to do,’ ICU Nurse shares his passion for the profession

Remember to thank a nurse this week.
Remember to thank a nurse this week.(wsaw)
By Hannah Borchert
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - This week nurses are getting special attention as May 6-12 is National Nurses Week where nurses around the country are honored and celebrated for the tireless work they put into the care of patients every day.

“This is what I’m meant to do,” said Cody Sunie, Registered Nurse, Marshfield Medical Center-Weston.

Sunie is talking about being a nurse. He said he started nursing because he enjoys helping people. Which he knew from a young age. “I grew up in Ashland until I was 18, then I moved down here after that. I’ve been here for about five years,” Sunie added.

In those five years, he’s advanced through his career quickly, but that path wasn’t always clear.

“Honestly I had no idea what to expect going through school because I’m like I have no idea what it’s going to be like when I start working,” said Sunie.

Sunie started working as a CNA in integrated managed care, next, he began interning in the ICU. Then he started working as a nurse tech as he finished up schooling. Now he’s an RN working full-time at the Marshfield Medical Center-Weston ICU.

Helping people in critical condition is what Sunie said he finds the most rewarding. “There was a couple of times we’ve sent patients home and you’re like ‘Wow I really helped this person and they got to go home,” said Sunie.

He said knowing he’s helping people during what could be one of the worst days of their lives is what keeps him going.

“Every day is a new learning experience, either you learn how to do something better, or you learn how to do something new, learn a better way to do something,” said Sunie.

He plans to keep growing in his profession for the rest of his life. “I just love this community and I just love my coworkers here,” said Sunie.

During National Nurses Week, Sunie said to make it special, simply thank nurses and healthcare workers for all they do.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two photos show the successful end of the search effort for eight-year-old Nante Niemi in the...
Missing boy found safe in Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park
Madison Ackley
UWSP student makes history as youngest graduate in over 40 years
Nearly 600 guests attended the sold-out event in Rothschild.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis makes special appearance in Central Wisconsin to promote the “Florida Way”
Fatal Car Crash
Authorities release name of man killed in Adams County crash
Eric Weber, the owner of The Slice pizzeria, says he is facing hefty fines for trying to help a...
Restaurant owner says he faces hefty fines for helping homeless man

Latest News

The memorial continues to grow as community members add flowers, balloons and more.
Gov. Evers orders flags at half-staff for fallen St. Croix deputy
Sunshine and warmer weather over the next few days
First Alert Weather: Early summer-like warmth featuring spotty showers
Wausau School District's administration building (WSAW photo)
Wausau School District will hire attorney to review employee investigation
Children's Festival
Children’s Festival to be held Saturday at Marathon Park in Wausau