News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Property purchased, program director hired for new Hannah Center in Wisconsin Rapids

Hannah Center - Wisconsin Rapids
Hannah Center - Wisconsin Rapids(Hannah Center)
By Sean White
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The purchase of the property for the new Hannah Center in Wisconsin Rapids was finalized on Wednesday, April 19, and will now undergo renovations to be transformed into a transitional home for women and children in crisis.

Formerly a church building, the property is located at 1320 Pepper Ave. in Wisconsin Rapids. The Hannah Center Board of Directors and Staff are thankful for the assistance from Brian Spranger from First Weber Realtors on the project. Spranger serves on the Board of Directors and oversaw the completion of purchasing the property.

Christy Nievinski was hired by the Board of Directors as the Program Coordinator for this location. Nievinski’s combination of non-profit work and master’s in pastoral counseling will help to foster a thriving supportive environment for clients.

Eager to collaborate with community partners/organizations, Nievinski desires to bring about help, healing, and hope to women in crisis in Wood County through individual goal-based programs.

“Working together as a community to provide compassion and guidance to women in crisis has been the mission of The Hannah Center since 1993. Our home in Wisconsin Rapids will be a continuation of the foundation laid 30 years ago. I am thankful to be part of a generous community and look forward with anticipation for what the next 30 years will bring as we continue to serve our community together,” Nievinski said.

Recently, The Hannah Center held its third annual Rapids Tasting Tour fundraiser on April 27 at Crossview Church. This year’s fundraiser served as a great opportunity to announce and cast a vision for the new property.

“Fundraising is all about building a connection to the cause and finding those who will partner with us,” added Nievinski.

The Hannah Center relies upon the financial support of donors as they do not accept any federal or state funds. Along with continued fundraising, The Hannah Center is excited to expand deeper into Wood County and now, be a place where individuals and groups in Wisconsin Rapids can continue to live in their community by volunteering in a variety of ways.

For more information on how you can partner with them to bring hope and positive change to the community, visit www.hannahcenter.com and follow them on social media to stay up-to-date with news, events, and all other happenings.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly 600 guests attended the sold-out event in Rothschild.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis makes special appearance in Central Wisconsin to promote the “Florida Way”
St. Croix County Deputy Kaitie Leising, 29, was fatally shot during a traffic stop, authorities...
Authorities: DUI suspect shoots Wisconsin deputy then self
Two photos show the successful end of the search effort for eight-year-old Nante Niemi in the...
Missing boy found safe in Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in...
Officer fatally shoots hit-and-run suspect while being dragged by truck, investigators say
Fatal Car Crash
Authorities release name of man killed in Adams County crash

Latest News

D.C. Everest's Zongshia Lo celebrates after scoring against Wausau West.
Lo’s two goals helps D.C. Everest girls soccer top Wausau West
The city’s Artistic Lighting Project began with a ‘Singing in the Rain figure in addition to...
“Fish On” light pole is latest art piece added to Stevens Point riverfront
Ideas were discussed at a luncheon hosted by Visit Wausau Monday
Wausau looking to expand tourism, outdoor recreation throughout area
You Know You're From...Wisconsin Rapids
TONIGHT at 10: Monthly jam session music to the ears of locals