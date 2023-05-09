Property purchased, program director hired for new Hannah Center in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The purchase of the property for the new Hannah Center in Wisconsin Rapids was finalized on Wednesday, April 19, and will now undergo renovations to be transformed into a transitional home for women and children in crisis.

Formerly a church building, the property is located at 1320 Pepper Ave. in Wisconsin Rapids. The Hannah Center Board of Directors and Staff are thankful for the assistance from Brian Spranger from First Weber Realtors on the project. Spranger serves on the Board of Directors and oversaw the completion of purchasing the property.

Christy Nievinski was hired by the Board of Directors as the Program Coordinator for this location. Nievinski’s combination of non-profit work and master’s in pastoral counseling will help to foster a thriving supportive environment for clients.

Eager to collaborate with community partners/organizations, Nievinski desires to bring about help, healing, and hope to women in crisis in Wood County through individual goal-based programs.

“Working together as a community to provide compassion and guidance to women in crisis has been the mission of The Hannah Center since 1993. Our home in Wisconsin Rapids will be a continuation of the foundation laid 30 years ago. I am thankful to be part of a generous community and look forward with anticipation for what the next 30 years will bring as we continue to serve our community together,” Nievinski said.

Recently, The Hannah Center held its third annual Rapids Tasting Tour fundraiser on April 27 at Crossview Church. This year’s fundraiser served as a great opportunity to announce and cast a vision for the new property.

“Fundraising is all about building a connection to the cause and finding those who will partner with us,” added Nievinski.

The Hannah Center relies upon the financial support of donors as they do not accept any federal or state funds. Along with continued fundraising, The Hannah Center is excited to expand deeper into Wood County and now, be a place where individuals and groups in Wisconsin Rapids can continue to live in their community by volunteering in a variety of ways.

For more information on how you can partner with them to bring hope and positive change to the community, visit www.hannahcenter.com and follow them on social media to stay up-to-date with news, events, and all other happenings.

