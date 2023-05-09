New retail store coming to downtown Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Inside 320 N. 3rd Street, the smell is heavenly. Magnolia Soap and Bath Co will open in less than a month--- making it the first location in Wisconsin. Brian and Julie Fox say when they learned of the new business opportunity, they were ready to get on board. They say downtown Wausau was a perfect spot for the franchise.

“When I come down here, it’s so historically beautiful and the people are friendly, and there are always people coming and going,” said Julie Fox co-owner of Magnolia Soap and Bath Co Wausau.

They say they’re excited to bring something new and different to the downtown area. “There have been empty shops and it’s such a shame because it’s so beautiful down here. I feel so honored to be able to bring something so in my opinion, fantastic to share with Wausau and the surrounding areas,” said Julie Fox co-owner.

They say the community is very important to them and want to give Wausau a place where they feel welcome.

“We’re hoping to bring a healthy choice of laundry goods, bath and body products, facial lines, and that sort of thing to the community and give people a choice to just be healthier in their lifestyles,” said Brian Fox co-Owner.

The store will sell soaps, bath bombs, laundry soap, and tons more. They also make the products right at the store. They’ll have more than 75 different scents, which will give customers a lot of options.

They plan to have a grand opening on June 2.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.