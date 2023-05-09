News and First Alert Weather App
Lo’s two goals helps D.C. Everest girls soccer top Wausau West

D.C. Everest's Zongshia Lo celebrates after scoring against Wausau West.
D.C. Everest's Zongshia Lo celebrates after scoring against Wausau West.(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Zongshia Lo scored two goals in the final minutes of the first half to lead D.C. Everest girls soccer to a 4-0 win over Wausau West.

After a slow start to the half, Lo was able to capitalize on two balls from Grace Sandquist. First was a cross that Lo deflected into the net. The second was a shot from outside the box that went over the goalkeeper and hit the twine. The Evergreens would add two more goals.

D.C. Everest is now 4-1 with one more game remaining against Wausau East.

