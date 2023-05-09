Lo’s two goals helps D.C. Everest girls soccer top Wausau West

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Zongshia Lo scored two goals in the final minutes of the first half to lead D.C. Everest girls soccer to a 4-0 win over Wausau West.

After a slow start to the half, Lo was able to capitalize on two balls from Grace Sandquist. First was a cross that Lo deflected into the net. The second was a shot from outside the box that went over the goalkeeper and hit the twine. The Evergreens would add two more goals.

D.C. Everest is now 4-1 with one more game remaining against Wausau East.

