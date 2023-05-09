Hello, My Name Is: Arlin Sangster

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Arlin Sangster’s love for sports is rooted in his love for winning.

“I like competing. That’s my favorite part like that’s my favorite part,” said Sangster. “I love winning. I want to be first so I just really have to go for it.”

The D.C. Everest senior fills his schedule with opportunities to compete. Sangster has already finished his football and basketball career as an Evergreen. Now, in his final athletic season on the track at D.C. Everest, he’s trying his hand at something new.

”I’ve never been in a relay before so this year it was really important to build that chemistry,” said Sangster. “It took a lot of time to build the taps and takes we do every day.”

Sangster is a member of the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams. However, his longest commitment this season comes on the field side of track and field in the triple jump. With just weeks remaining in his career, Sangster is knocking on the door of the school’s triple jump record.

“I’d be ecstatic to have a school record,” said Sangster. “It’d mean a lot. I’d be very proud of myself to see my name on that.”

Sangster says there’s something special about a track season. He knows it’s different than other sports, giving him the opportunity to socialize.

”Just being out here with meeting new friends and everything, working hard, and just being a better person...it’s just great,” said Sangster.

Sangster’s enthusiasm on the track has given him a reputation to be the team’s comic relief.

“Sometimes when it’s really serious and we’re as coaches, trying to you know keep kids focused and all that and here comes Arlin to give a joke to give or something like that and he lightens the mood and everybody’s laughing,” said head track and field coach Tim Strehlow. “But then they get back serious right away and he goes out and performs.”

However, Sangster knows when to switch over from fun and games to locked-in.

“He’s one of those people where if it’s time to work, it’s time to work, but he’s also the person where he can have fun where he’s doing it,” said junior teammate Blake Postler. “He’s always got the juice. He’s always got the energy and enthusiasm when he’s out here.”

“I feel like I’m a little more loose up until it’s time to compete. Like, I’m pretty cheerful, happy, giggling around until right before I start warming up,” said Sangster. “Then I put my headphones on and I kind of stop talking and sing a little bit and zone out and just get warm and then that’s when I start taking my mental reps and everything.”

In Sangster’s head, taking those mental reps is key for his overall performance, envisioning what’s in front of him.

“Everything I do, I always take mental reps before,” said Sangster. “I’m kinda trying to review it and do it in my head so by the time I do it in person it’s kind of like I already did it at least once.”

Strehlow says theD.C. Everest team as a whole is going to miss Sangster’s presence.

“All the kids on the team are going to miss him and all the coaches are going to miss him,” said Strehlow.

The feelings are mutual as Sangster made it clear what he’ll miss most about D.C. Everest:

”Honestly, it’s the coaches for sure. They just want you to be the best person you are. I can just definitely feel the effort and energy that they give off and how much they care,” said Sangster. “It kind of just means a lot to me to see that someone genuinely cares to make you a better person so it just makes me want to try and be that person that they think I can be.”

Sangster has plans to attend UW-Oshkosh next year to compete in track and field.

