Gov. Evers orders flags at half-staff for fallen St. Croix deputy

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #199 ordering U.S. and Wisconsin flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday, May 12, in honor of St. Croix County Sheriff’s Deputy Kaitie Leising, who was killed in the line of duty on May 6.

“Deputy Kaitie Leising was admired by her colleagues and community alike for the positivity, drive, and dedication to service she carried with her every day,” said Gov. Evers. “The weight of Deputy Leising’s death is a loss felt by folks across the state. We continue to keep Deputy Leising’s family and loved ones, the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, the St. Croix County community, and all those that knew and served alongside her in our hearts as they mourn her tragic passing.”

Deputy Leising joined the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office in 2022 and had previously served the Pennington County, South Dakota Sheriff’s Office.

Services for Deputy Leising will be held on Friday as well in Hudson.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.