News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Gov. Evers orders flags at half-staff for fallen St. Croix deputy

The memorial continues to grow as community members add flowers, balloons and more.
The memorial continues to grow as community members add flowers, balloons and more.(WEAU)
By Sean White
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #199 ordering U.S. and Wisconsin flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday, May 12, in honor of St. Croix County Sheriff’s Deputy Kaitie Leising, who was killed in the line of duty on May 6.

“Deputy Kaitie Leising was admired by her colleagues and community alike for the positivity, drive, and dedication to service she carried with her every day,” said Gov. Evers. “The weight of Deputy Leising’s death is a loss felt by folks across the state. We continue to keep Deputy Leising’s family and loved ones, the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, the St. Croix County community, and all those that knew and served alongside her in our hearts as they mourn her tragic passing.”

Deputy Leising joined the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office in 2022 and had previously served the Pennington County, South Dakota Sheriff’s Office. 

Services for Deputy Leising will be held on Friday as well in Hudson.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two photos show the successful end of the search effort for eight-year-old Nante Niemi in the...
Missing boy found safe in Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park
Madison Ackley
UWSP student makes history as youngest graduate in over 40 years
Nearly 600 guests attended the sold-out event in Rothschild.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis makes special appearance in Central Wisconsin to promote the “Florida Way”
Fatal Car Crash
Authorities release name of man killed in Adams County crash
Eric Weber, the owner of The Slice pizzeria, says he is facing hefty fines for trying to help a...
Restaurant owner says he faces hefty fines for helping homeless man

Latest News

Sunshine and warmer weather over the next few days
First Alert Weather: Early summer-like warmth featuring spotty showers
Wausau School District's administration building (WSAW photo)
Wausau School District will hire attorney to review employee investigation
Children's Festival
Children’s Festival to be held Saturday at Marathon Park in Wausau
Magnolia Soap and Bath Co will open in less than a month--- making it the first location in...
New retail store coming to downtown Wausau