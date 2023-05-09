News and First Alert Weather App
“Fish On” light pole is latest art piece added to Stevens Point riverfront

Local artists Mackenzie Biadasz, and Andy Vollert designed the fisherman
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Even on a gloomy, rainy day like Monday, the art shines bright in Stevens Point. The city’s Artistic Lighting Project began with a “Singing in the Rain” figure last year and now it has a new friend, “Fish On.”

Both artistic “light shows” can be found at Pfiffner Park in Stevens Point.

“It was designed by one of our local artists, Mackenzie Biadasz, and Andy Vollert, who did the fabrication for the first light bulb, and also did the second light bulb,” said Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza. “The money for materials was donated through the Izaak Walton League’s Bill Cook Chapter.”

No matter where you look in Stevens Point, the possibilities of art are endless and the concept that anything can become art is welcomed with open arms.

“There are garbage cans that are now art, our garbage and recycling trucks have art on them,” added Mayor Wiza. ”We’ve got murals all through the town. Creativity in general needs to be embraced, it needs to be showcased. People need to see that.”

All in an effort to show people what the city is all about.

“I like the idea of thinking about it as a community’s personality,” said Mayor Wiza. “You meet someone out on the street, you’re looking for something interesting about them, and generally speaking, if you can’t find anything interesting about that person, you walk away. Communities are like that, too.”

