First Alert Weather: Early summer-like warmth featuring spotty showers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A strech of warm and above average temperatures on tap through the end of the work week. Spotty shower chances possible at times, but much of the daytime hours will be pleasant with mostly sunny skies. Patchy dense fog in spots over Central Wisconsin Tuesday morning. Make sure to turn on the low beam headlights and allow yourself a few extra minutes during the morning commute in case you encounter poor visibilities. A Dense Fog Advisory in effect through 9 AM Tuesday, as fog begins to lift after sunrise.

Sunshine and warmer weather over the next few days (WSAW)

Expect sunshine to make a return Tuesday, which plans to stick around through Thursday. Plan for warmer highs Tuesday, spiking to the low 70s by afternoon. Even warmer Wednesday and Thursday, highs upper 70s. Some could warm to 80-degrees. Chance for some scattered rain to roll through parts of North Central Wisconsin late Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

Chance for rain increases overnight into Wednesday morning. Rain will be isolated to scattered. (WSAW)

Best chance for rain to fall and move through areas mostly north of the HWY 29 corridor. Sunshine should make a return for much of the daytime Wednesday, cotninuing through Thursday. Clouds return on Friday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Scattered rain to flow through Wednesday morning north of HWY 29 (WSAW)

If you have outdoor plans for the upcoming Mother’s Day weekend, it would be a good idea to have a backup indoor option just in case. Mostly cloudy on Saturday with a risk of showers and storms at night. Highs in the low 70s. Mother’s Day keeps the clouds around with showers possible. A bit cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.