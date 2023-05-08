‘Tools of the Trade’ scholarships awarded to 86 Mid-State apprentice students

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - In April, 86 Mid-State Technical College construction and industrial trade apprentices received $2,000 ‘Tools of the Trade’ scholarships from Ascendium.

The Tools of the Trade awards are designed to help apprentices with financial needs in the Wisconsin Technical College System complete their programs and continue earning in their high-demand careers. With financial aid options limited for apprentices, the Tools of the Trade scholarship assists apprentices with the purchase of expensive tools, clothing, and equipment vital to their trades.

“We are very proud of our apprentices and the positive impact they have on our local business and community,” said Cole Schmidt, former apprentice and current Mid-State apprenticeship advisor and pathways navigator. “This opportunity is a small token of appreciation for their continued hard work.”

Mid-State offers 13 apprenticeship programs including Carpentry, Construction Electrician, Ironworker, IT Software Developer, Maintenance Technician, Plumber, and Service Steamfitter.

“The 86 Tools of the Trade scholarships awarded to Mid-State apprentices this year more than doubles the number awarded to our apprentices last year, and we are excited to continue to grow this number in the future and offer additional support,” Schmidt added.

Apprenticeships are training programs that provide learners with on-the-job experience, along with classroom instruction. Many apprentices complete their programs and secure employment with businesses in the central Wisconsin community.

This year alone, Ascendium has awarded over 700 scholarships to apprentices in Wisconsin totaling more than $1.5 million. To be eligible for the Tools of the Trade Scholarship Program, apprentices must enroll in an eligible construction or industrial trade apprenticeship and receive credit for both the fall and spring semesters.

To view all 86 scholarship recipients, click here.

