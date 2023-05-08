News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Signs to check for Melanoma

Buddy Check 7
This is Marshfield Clinic.
This is Marshfield Clinic.(WSAW)
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - You could be living with it right now and not even know it. This month is Melanoma Awareness Month. Dermatologists are encouraging people to check up on their skin health and with sunny days ahead they are asking people to take care of their skin more than ever. Marshfield Dermatologist Erik Stratman said Melanoma is the killer for lots of young people. To understand cancer, you need to know what it looks like.

“What you want to look for is what we call the ABCDs or funny looking moles that’s asymmetry, border irregularity, color variation, a diameter that’s too big or evolution,” said Stratman.

You should start seeing your doctor when you notice any changes in moles over time.

“That could be a size change, a color change if you’re ever having a mole that is particularly itching or bleeding those can be not good signs,” said Stratman.

The main cause of Melanoma is too much exposure to the sun, but that’s not the only culprit.

“Sometimes there’s a genetic link where you inherit a capability to be a little more at risk, sometimes your skin is a little more sensitive to the sun, so we see melanoma in people that tend to burn more often than tan,” said Stratman.

You don’t have to be in a doctor’s office to notice something is off.

“Many people believe that most melanomas are discovered in the doctor’s office and in fact, that’s just not true. Most melanomas are found at home,” said Stratman.

Dr. Stratman said the brand of sunscreen doesn’t matter as long as it has the right ingredients and you remember to apply it frequently.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo. An officer was killed in Wisconsin.
Authorities: DUI suspect shoots Wisconsin deputy then self
Nearly 600 guests attended the sold-out event in Rothschild.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis makes special appearance in Central Wisconsin to promote the “Florida Way”
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in...
Officer fatally shoots hit-and-run suspect while being dragged by truck, investigators say
A family claims their 6-year-old was forced to perform sex acts at her elementary school in...
Family claims 6-year-old child was forced to perform sex acts at school
Softball team raising money for kid
Wausau West Softball raising money for child living with cancer

Latest News

Over 100 participants made up the Walk/Run at Wausau West.
Raise Your Voice Wausau West hosts inaugural Walk/Run for mental health awareness
32 high school athletes honored at 2023 WIAA Scholar-Athlete Awards Ceremony
32 high school athletes honored at 2023 WIAA Scholar-Athlete Awards Ceremony
Raise Your Voice Wausau Wests hosts inaugural Walk/Run for mental health awareness
Raise Your Voice Wausau Wests hosts inaugural Walk/Run for mental health awareness
Mostly cloudy tonight with showers possible toward morning south. Wet weather from Highway 29...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Evening Forecast