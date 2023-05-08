News and First Alert Weather App
Raise Your Voice Wausau West hosts inaugural Walk/Run for mental health awareness

By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - “My heart is bursting with happiness right now to see all the people in the community coming to support,” said Leila Heuser, President, Raise Your Voice Wausau West.

Whether you went full speed or decided to take your time, participants at Sunday’s Walk/Run share one common cause.

“Mental health affects everybody and we’ve had some mental health concerns in our family, extended family, so what better way to support than to be here today,” said Tanya Heuser, event participant.

Over 100 participants showed up to the inaugural event with green as their theme.

“Green is actually the color for Mental Health Awareness,” said Haley Kerswill, Advisor, Raise Your Voice Wausau West. “Green signifies new life, new growth, and new beginnings.”

Several event officers wore bandannas, representing more than just a cool accessory.

“Those are safe students to approach if you are having a mental health crisis if you need connection with resources and they have gone through training to be able to be a safe person,” said Kerswill.

Raise Your Voice also made room for our furry friends to make an impact.

“A couple of them are wearing their green bandannas,” said Leila Heuser. “Of course, they haven’t completed the training, but they’re still here supporting, advocating and reasoning awareness. So I think we can let it slide.”

After months of preparation, Raise Your Voice is proud of its work to fulfill its mission with the community.

“I’m just so proud of my officers and how much they put into it and for being advocates for a cause that really isn’t talked about and they want to break that stigma,” said Kerswill.

“She is a queen, I absolutely love her and I think that everybody in the club can say the same thing,” says said Leila Heuser about Kerswill. “She has put probably the most work into this and it wouldn’t have been possible without her.”

All proceeds from today’s event go towards North Central Health Care to support youth mental health.

To learn more and support their cause, click here.

