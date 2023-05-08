Highway crews work to pick up litter across Marathon County

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Highway Department has a lot of different projects on the top of their to-do list, but they’re currently focused on one — picking up the trash littering the county’s highways.

“We could be out there doing other things, we could be patching the potholes, doing other roadway work, but instead we’re out there picking up the trash,” said Jim Griesbach, Marathon County Highway Commissioner.

This is their second week picking up the litter. A lot of the trash seems to be from unsecured items flying off into the ditches.

“It amazes me every year to see the trash when the snow goes away. How much trash accumulates during the winter. I believe it’s getting worse and worse and it costs a lot of money and time to pick up all the trash out there,” Griesbach added.

The ‘Adopt A Highway Program’ is one way to make sure the highways stay clean. “Any church group, volunteer group, if you do it in memory of another person. We put up a sign to recognize your group. You call us when you’re done picking the garbage up, and we’ll come pick it up for you,” said Griesbach.

So far in just two weeks, crews have hauled 11 trucks fully-loaded with trash to the landfill.

“We’ve already hauled in 10.6 tons of trash. And that does not include tires, steel, and wood. I expect by the time it’s all over we’ll probably be at about 20 tons,” said Griesbach.

Wisconsin is known for its green nature. A good way of upholding that is by keeping highways trash-free. To do that, Griesbach suggests securing items while on the highway and throwing items into a garbage bag instead of loosely into the trash.

“Try to keep the roadways looking nice. Keep Wisconsin looking nice. If you are interested in adopting a section of the highway, call the highway department and we’ll get you hooked up,” added Griesbach.

Participating in ‘Adopt A Highway’ means you will be responsible for a two-mile section of the highway. You’ll also pick up trash twice a year. Marathon County Highway will provide vests, training, and garbage bags for free.

To get involved in the ‘Adopt a Highway’ program, call the Marathon County Highway Department at 715-261-1800 or visit the DOT’s website here.

