Gov. Evers signs bill to improve water quality statewide, takes action on other bills

(Morry Gash | AP)
By Sean White
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers signed four bills Monday, including a bipartisan bill to support farmers and producers in protecting watersheds across the state by expanding eligibility for producer-led watershed protection grants. 

“Farmers and producers are leading the way on some of our water conservation efforts because they know firsthand the value of clean water and fruitful land,” said Gov. Evers. “I am glad to be signing this bipartisan bill today to expand opportunities for more producers to access this program so we can work together to improve surface water quality across the state.”

Assembly Bill 65, now 2023 Wisconsin Act 5:

  • Expands the eligibility for producer-led watershed protection grants, including allowing the producer-led group to be located in a single watershed or in adjacent watersheds.
  • Makes producer-led groups eligible for lake and river protection grants administered by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The governor also signed three additional bills:  

Senate Bill 13, now 2023 Wisconsin Act 6:

  • Eliminates the currently inactive land recycling loan program that no applicant has applied for since fiscal year 2007-08.
  • Transfers the unallocated balance in the program to the clean water fund program.

Senate Bill 36, now 2023 Wisconsin Act 7:

  • Repeals several outdated statutory provisions, including the requirements that the Department of Tourism distribute cheese at tourist information centers and consider the use of famous current or former residents in marketing strategies.
  • Eliminates burdensome audited financial reporting requirements for the Wisconsin Professional Golf Association Junior Foundation Inc., a nonprofit organization.

Assembly Bill 94, now 2023 Wisconsin Act 8:

  • Eliminates current law exceptions provided to the village of Pleasant Prairie Tax Incremental District Number 2, which closed in February 2022, related to exceeding the 12 percent of equalized value limitation and the number of times a TID may have its boundaries amended.

