Gov. Evers seeks applicants for district attorneys in Oneida, two other counties

By Sean White
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday that he is seeking applicants for Oneida, Grant, and Vernon County district attorneys to serve for the remainder of the unexpired terms that end in January 2025.

The appointment for Grant County will fill a vacancy created by District Attorney Lisa A. Riniker’s election to the Grant County Circuit Court. The appointment for Oneida County will fill a vacancy being created by District Attorney Michael W. Schiek’s election to the Oneida County Circuit Court. The appointment for Vernon County will fill a vacancy being created by District Attorney Timothy J. Gaskell’s election to the Vernon County Circuit Court.

To apply, email a completed application form and supporting materials to GovDAapp@wisconsin.gov.

Applications must be received by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31. Applicants should specify the county for which they are applying. The application is available on the “Apply to Serve” page of Gov. Evers’ website here.

For questions about the appointment process, please contact the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at 608-266-1212.

