Fond du Lac shooting: Police identify woman killed; Search for 2 teens

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE: Fond du Lac Police identified the young woman killed in a deadly shooting Sunday night.

Police said 20-year-old Tatyanna P.M. Zech died after the shooting. A GoFundMe has been set up to help her family pay for funeral expenses.

Two other people shot are still in the hospital; the 18-year-old man has been updated to critical but stable condition and the 49-year-old man has been updated to stable condition. Police didn’t release their names.

Members of Zech’s family tell Action 2 News they had just wrapped up a barbecue and Zech was taking out some garbage when shots went off.

“I run out and there’s just kids running everywhere, and I saw her lying on the ground and I went to assist,” Zech’s godmother, Sierra Miller, said.

Police are asking the public for help in finding two persons of interest involved in the deadly shooting. Fond du Lac police have temporary felony warrants for 17-year-old Antonio Johnston and 14-year-old Parise Larry Jr.

Persons of interest in deadly shooting (Fond du Lac Police Dept.)

We were told Zech had just recently moved to the Maplewood Commons apartment complex to stay with Miller’s daughter. The two had been best friends since 5th grade.

“I’m distraught, yes I am,” Zech’s godmother said. “How am I standing here right now? I couldn’t tell you.”

Miller said it seemed like it took forever for first responders to arrive.

Action 2 News reached out to Police Chief Aaron Goldstein, who responded with a statement:

“I could only imagine that seconds feel like years when a senseless tragedy like this occurs. I can share with you that police response was under 3 minutes (using CAD data entry) and if we would have time to review fleet cameras it was probably even quicker. Additionally, I was on scene within minutes from the dispatched call. This individual’s perception may feel real to them; however, it’s not supported in facts.”

We also spoke with Donice Willey, who said a bullet went right through her apartment with her kids inside. Five bullets struck the apartment next door.

“I was in the tub. I heard the gunshots. It was so loud, like a machine gun. I was, ‘Oh my God.’ It was like fireworks. Ain’t nobody shootin’ in Fond du Lac. But that girl was laying in the middle of the street. It’s sad,” Willey said.

Willey told us she’s now scared to live here, and she struggles to understand why this shooting took place.

“I’m going to move. I’m going to move to protect my kids.”

Police say they will hold anyone accountable for knowingly aiding and abetting Johnston or Larry.

This incident remains under active investigation by the City of Fond du Lac Police Department. If you have information related to this incident or believe you may have information, please contact Detective Nick Hahn at (920) 322-3721 | nhahn@fdl.wi.gov or the Crime Alert line at (920) 322-3740, callers can request to remain anonymous.

Police said no further information is being released at this time.

Police are looking for 2 suspects and anyone in the area with security video

PREVIOUS REPORT: Police say a 20-year-old woman died and two men suffered critical injuries from the shooting at Maplewood Commons, a low-income housing complex on the 800 block of Martin Avenue. The shooting happened at about 7 p.m. The suspects ran from the scene.

Police say the first responding officers found the victims within minutes and they were taken to a hospital, where the woman died. An 18-year-old man and 49-year-old man are hospitalized; we don’t have an update on their conditions.

Police say to not approach Johnston or Larry but call authorities if they are found or you have information that could help locate them. Police say they will also hold anyone who intentionally aids and abets Johnston and Larry accountable as being party to a crime.

Fond du Lac police are also asking anyone who lives in the area of the Fond du Lac fairgrounds, west of County Road V, north of Pioneer Road, east of Martin Avenue and south of 9th Street, if you live in these areas and have any home security cameras, police would like to review the video.

The Fond du Lac Police Department Dispatch: (920) 906-5555

Lead Detective Nick Hahn: (920) 322-3721

Crime Alert Line: (920) 322-3740 (Callers can request to remain anonymous)

Police are asking people who live in the area to take precautions.

“If neighbors and residents in the area, obviously good practice to lock their doors no matter what, and if they, if they do see anything or hear anything, please contact the police department immediately,” Assistant Chief Jason Laridaen said.

Sunday evening at approximately 6:50 p.m. Fond du Lac County Dispatch center received multiple 911 calls for a shooting at the Maplewood Commons, near Martin Ave & East Pioneer Road.

Fond du Lac Police said first responding officers arrived within minutes and found three shooting victims. The victims were all taken to the hospital by Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue, the status of those victims are unknown at this time.

In an update Sunday night, police said the victims were a 20-year-old woman, who later died, and an 18-year-old man, and a 49-year-old man, who were hospitalized.

The suspects ran away from the area and they have not been found at this time. This is an active investigation and multiple agencies are assisting Fond du Lac Police in locating the suspects. Those include Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Fond du Lac Police are requesting that citizens stay out of the immediate area. Additionally, if anyone has information on this shooting please contact the Fond du Lac Police Department 920-906-5555 or call 911.

Fond du Lac Police are requesting citizens in the area of the Fond du Lac County Fairgrounds - West of County Road V, North of Pioneer Road, East of Martin Ave. and South of 9th Street – to review any residential camera footage that may have captured any suspicious activity, to include any unknown individuals from May 7, 2023 6:50pm – 8:00pm. If anything is located please contact Detective Hahn at 920-322-3721 or call 911.

Maplewood Commons is an apartment complex providing housing for people on low-income.

