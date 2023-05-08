First Alert Weather: Overcast & rain Monday, but sunshine & 70s returning soon

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Rainy weather from the weekend continues for the start of the new work week. Make sure to have the umbrella nearby as it will come in handy throughout Monday. Expect cool and below normal temperatures to begin to work week. Starting Tuesday, pleasant and warmer weather quickly appears in the forecast and will last through the end of the week.

Overcast with rain showers and cool highs in the mid to upper 50s (WSAW)

Increasing clouds traveling northeast through the state Monday morning. An upper air disturbance dropping rain showers over Southern Wisconsin Monday morning will gradually flow in some rain showers towards Central Wisconsin by mid-morning hours, moving northeast through the afternoon and evening.

Rain showers will move in Monday morning along and south of HWY 29 (WSAW)

Rain showers continue into the afternoon and move off to the northeast (WSAW)

Locations mainly south of HWY 29 are likely to experience most of the rain activity, with rainfall amounts up to a third of an inch. Rain accumulations will be less further north. Rain Monday will keep the region cool, with highs below normal in the mid to upper 50s over Central Wisconsin. Slightly warmer at 60 across the Northwoods due to less rain activity.

Scattered rain moving and tracking off to the northeast Monday evening (WSAW)

Warmer and drier weather returns starting Tuesday, likely lasting throughout the work week. Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies Tuesday through Thursday. Highs spiking to the low 70s by Tuesday afternoon. Even warmer Wednesday and Thursday, highs upper 70s. Some could warm to 80-degrees. Clouds return on Friday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Cool and rainy Monday. Highs spike starting Tuesday with sunny skies, which will stick around through the end of the work week (WSAW)

If you have outdoor plans for the upcoming Mother’s Day weekend, it would be a good idea to have a backup indoor option just in case. Mostly cloudy on Saturday with a risk of showers and storms at night. Highs in the low 70s. Mother’s Day keeps the clouds around with showers possible. A bit cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

