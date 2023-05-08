Brewers end experimental 8th-inning alcohol sales, revert to old policy

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Milwaukee Brewers experimental idea of allowing fans to enjoy a cold one into the eighth-inning has now been reverted to ending sales after the seventh-inning stretch.

The team will re-implement the cutoff beginning with the team’s first game of their homestand against the Dodgers on May 8.

It was ‘Just a Bit Outside’ the norm for the organization to extend the sales initially. With the new MLB rules in place, especially the new pitch clock, games have been dramatically cut shorter meaning fans had less time to frequent the concessions and beer stands.

According to MLB.com, a team spokesperson said after two homestands of implementing the new policy, the change is not due to any increase in fans being disruptive or arrests for driving while intoxicated. Extending the time of sales into the eighth only averaged an extra 15 minutes per game, and the sales made were not significant enough to make the new policy worth keeping around.

Other teams are currently testing out the new method as well including the Houston Astros, Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers, Minnesota Twins, and Baltimore Orioles. Those teams have not announced whether they will be keeping the new policy.

In April, Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Matt Strahm voiced his criticism of teams around the league extending sales, saying fans would have less time to sober up.

