Authorities release name of man killed in Adams County crash

By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ADAMS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Department has released the name of a 22-year-old Wisconsin Dells man that died as a result of a car crash early Friday morning.

Investigators said Adam Hanson was killed when he crashed into a wood area on Fern Avenue in the town of Springville. The crash was reported around 1 a.m. early Friday morning.

The initial investigation indicates the vehicle was traveling west on Fern Ave at a high rate of speed. The driver then lost control of the vehicle causing it to then enter the north ditch, striking several trees.

Investigators believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

