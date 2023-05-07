WSAW-TV awarded ‘Station of the Year’ by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association has honored WSAW-TV for excellence in broadcasting and journalism.

WSAW-TV has received the ‘Station of the Year’ award for the last six consecutive years. The awards categories encourage stations to look at their biggest news stories of the year along with the impact they’ve made in the communities they service. WSAW is proud to receive first-place recognition for our continuing coverage of how PFAS has affected central Wisconsin homes and businesses.

The WBA reports there were 1,502 award entries from radio and television stations. A total of 113 stations participated. Entries were judged by professional broadcasters outside Wisconsin.

Radio and television stations from across Wisconsin were honored Saturday during a gala held in Madison. More than 400 people attended.

