UW-Stevens Point hosts 48th annual Pow Wow

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On Friday UW-Stevens Point unveiled a new mural. It’s a picture of students honoring the Native Americans that came before them. This weekend the celebration continued with the 48th annual Native American Pow Wow. The Pow Wow is hosted by students who are eager to educate their community about Native American culture.

“They passed the Religious Freedom Act back in the 1970s, so this is our way to try to keep that tradition going and it’s very important in our culture,” said AIRO President Candace Thompson.

These Pow Wows can also be seen as family reunions and for some it allows them to feel like they’re home.

“To connect to other Natives in the state and it brings us a sense of belonging in the community especially being away from our reservations and different families,” said Thompson.

The Pow Wow is known for dancing, which brings in a big crowd.

“It’s the heartbeat of Mother Earth and that heartbeat represents; you know the Earth’s beat and when we put our feet down onto the ground, we’re telling Mother Earth that we’re here,” said Paul Robert Jr of the Ho-Chunk Meskwaki Tribe.

This Pow Wow is special. It highlights how much work these students are putting into their education and their identity.

“We’re a very marginalized people and you know being from marginalized people or less than percent of the nation’s entire population it’s a very big accomplishment for these students to not only go to school but also finish school,” said Roberts Jr.

People could also buy Native American jewelry, quilts, paintings and more at the Pow Wow. Food trucks were also available.

