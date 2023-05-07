News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Search effort ongoing in Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park

Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police(WLUC)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOGEBIC & ONTONAGON COUNTIES, Mich. (WLUC) - A coordinated search effort continues Monday to find a missing eight-year-old Hurley, Wis. boy in the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park.

The Michigan State Police has confirmed the following details:

  • There are dozens of agencies from across the U.P. and Wisconsin participating in the coordinated search. To limit the chaos, volunteers from the public should not go out at this time. K-9s, aviation teams, the U.S. Coast Guard and multiple resources from several counties are part of the effort.
  • Food and water are already being provided to searchers.
  • A group of family members was camping in the state park. Half of the family was fishing, and half was collecting firewood. The eight-year-old boy asked to return to the nearby camp site. He left to walk back at 1:00 p.m. ET Saturday. That’s when he was last seen. The family searched on their own and then reported the situation to law enforcement around 6:00 p.m. ET Saturday.
  • There is no cell phone service in the area. The Michigan State Police Mobile Command Center is working to improve the communications challenges.

Presque Isle Day Use is closed until further notice. Police are asking the public to stay clear of that area while they continue their search.

Right now, the police are not looking for any extra help searching for the boy. In a Facebook post, the Hurley School District says it is ready with two school busses of volunteers waiting to help search if needed.

This story will be updated when further information is available.

According to the Michigan DNR, the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park has 60,000 acres of old-growth forest, roaring waterfalls, Lake Superior shoreline, rivers, trails and ridges, the park’s incomparable vistas make Michigan’s largest state park a popular destination for camping, hiking, snowmobiling, fishing and more.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly 600 guests attended the sold-out event in Rothschild.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis makes special appearance in Central Wisconsin to promote the “Florida Way”
St. Croix County Deputy Kaitie Leising, 29, was fatally shot during a traffic stop, authorities...
Authorities: DUI suspect shoots Wisconsin deputy then self
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in...
Officer fatally shoots hit-and-run suspect while being dragged by truck, investigators say
Rainfall through Monday evening of a quarter to around a half an inch in parts of Central...
First Alert Weather: Showers to start the work week, feeling more like spring
A blind black bear named Betty is drawing attention of many at an Alaskan military base.
Betty the blind black bear gains celebrity status on military base

Latest News

Fatal Car Crash
Authorities release name of man killed in Adams County crash
Signs for people participating in Now Mow May
UW-Stevens Point student research group studying pollinators year-round
Increasing rain chances for Monday morning and afternoon
First Alert Weather: Overcast & rain Monday, but sunshine & 70s returning soon
No Mow May - Student Interview 05.08.2023
No Mow May - Student Interview 05.08.2023
No Mow May - Fac. Advisor Interview 05.08.2023
No Mow May - Fac. Advisor Interview 05.08.2023