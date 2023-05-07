Mosinee sweeps Rhinelander in Saturday doubleheader

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Mosinee picked up two strong conference wins Saturday, sweeping Rhinelander in a pair of games, both by a score of 10-0.

In game one, Mosinee got five quick runs in the first two innings, while Gavin Obremski turned in a great performance on the mound. Obremski went five innings, allowing just one hit.

Game two featured another strong pitching performance as Keagan Jirschele pitched a seven-inning complete game, striking out ten and allowing just three hits. The Mosinee offense poured in all of their runs in the final three innings to ensure the two-game sweep.

Mosinee is next in action Tuesday at Northland Pines while the Hodags return to Marathon County on Monday for a non-con tilt with D.C. Everest.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.