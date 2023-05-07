News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis makes special appearance in Central Wisconsin to promote the “Florida Way”

Nearly 600 guests attended the sold-out event in Rothschild.
Nearly 600 guests attended the sold-out event in Rothschild.(WSAW)
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - In front of a sold out crowd of nearly 600 guests at the Central Wisconsin Convention & Expo Center, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s message was to promote the “Florida Way”.

“So what’s the good news? The good news is the state of Florida and what we achieved shows republicans can win again!” said Gov. DeSantis.

With this year’s Lincoln Day Dinner, they view their guest of honor an easy choice for their annual event.

“We were able to get Governor DeSantis, who’s probably one of the leading people in our party at this point with the great reforms that he’s put in place in Florida and has made Florida the go-to state in America,” said Rep. Tom Tiffany, Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District.

A guest they don’t take for granted.

“It’s not often that you get people to come through that are this prominent and people respect that and there’s just a whole lot of energy that surrounds Governor DeSantis,” said Rep. Tiffany.

While guests within the building are pleased with DeSantis’ appearance in central Wisconsin, those outside the building had different thoughts.

“I like DeSantis okay, I think the country was in much better hands when Donald Trump was President,” says an event protestor from Pickerel. “And I’m ready for him to be there again,” said one protester.

But for Rep. Tiffany, he views event protestors as a positive for future primaries.

“The people that are supportive of another candidate, you should go out there and work like heck for your candidate, cause that’s what we’re gonna have,” said Rep. Tiffany. “We’re gonna have a dynamic primary here over the next year, year and a half, and that’s a good thing for the party.”

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Asian American Leaders in Wausau say they are outraged about the School District’s decision to...
DPI is investigating Wausau East High School Band Director
The former Gordman's location has been vacant since 2020
Sportsman’s Warehouse’s grand opening in Rib Mountain is June 8
Jesse Koltz, 33
Wood County pursuit covers almost 16 miles, driver arrested, charged with 4th OWI
A blind black bear named Betty is drawing attention of many at an Alaskan military base.
Betty the blind black bear gains celebrity status on military base
Softball team raising money for kid
Wausau West Softball raising money for child living with cancer

Latest News

A Native American dance.
UW-Stevens Point hosts 48th annual Pow Wow
Riley Huiras passed away on August 3 after a medical emergency. He was 20 years old.
Wisconsin Rapids, Mineral Point firefighters to be honored during National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend
Showers and storms expected through late Saturday evening, then clouds overnight. Warmer end to...
First Alert Weather: Saturday Evening Forecast
The Pointers will host the WIAC tournament beginning Thursday.
UWSP baseball clinches WIAC regular season title