First Alert Weather: Clouds & some sun to end the weekend, more chances of showers this week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunday started off with clouds and patchy fog in North Central Wisconsin. As the day goes along, intervals of sunshine will develop and will lead to a warmer afternoon. A slight chance of showers early this evening in spots, otherwise dry going into Sunday night. Showers are anticipated on Monday. Some pleasant weather mid-week, but the upcoming Mother’s Day weekend may once again be soggy at times.

Clouds with some intervals of sunshine on Sunday, warmer. (WSAW)

Clouds along with some sunshine winding down the first Sunday of May. A spotty shower is possible later in the afternoon into early Sunday evening. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Some clouds Sunday night with lows in the upper 40s north, to the low to mid 50s in Central Wisconsin.

A slight chance of showers late Sunday afternoon. (WSAW)

Considerable cloudiness Monday with scattered showers expected, especially in Central Wisconsin. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Tuesday has a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of showers during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Showers possible, especially in Central Wisconsin on Monday. (WSAW)

Showers lingering into Monday evening. (WSAW)

Wednesday and Thursday will feature a fair amount of sunshine with pleasant conditions for the first half of May. Afternoon temps topping out in the mid to upper 70s.

Clouds return on Friday with showers and perhaps a thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s to around 70. If you have outdoor plans for Mother’s Day weekend, you might want to have the backup indoor option available. Mostly cloudy on Saturday with a risk of showers and storms at night. Highs in the low 70s. Mother’s Day keeps the clouds around with showers possible. A bit cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Showers at times for the upcoming Mother's Day holiday weekend. (WSAW)

