News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

First Alert Weather: Clouds & some sun to end the weekend, more chances of showers this week

The first Sunday of May will feel more like late spring with a warmer afternoon. Showers are on tap for the beginning of the work week.
Above average temperatures for most days in the week ahead.
Above average temperatures for most days in the week ahead.(WSAW)
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunday started off with clouds and patchy fog in North Central Wisconsin. As the day goes along, intervals of sunshine will develop and will lead to a warmer afternoon. A slight chance of showers early this evening in spots, otherwise dry going into Sunday night. Showers are anticipated on Monday. Some pleasant weather mid-week, but the upcoming Mother’s Day weekend may once again be soggy at times.

Clouds with some intervals of sunshine on Sunday, warmer.
Clouds with some intervals of sunshine on Sunday, warmer.(WSAW)

Clouds along with some sunshine winding down the first Sunday of May. A spotty shower is possible later in the afternoon into early Sunday evening. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Some clouds Sunday night with lows in the upper 40s north, to the low to mid 50s in Central Wisconsin.

A slight chance of showers late Sunday afternoon.
A slight chance of showers late Sunday afternoon.(WSAW)

Considerable cloudiness Monday with scattered showers expected, especially in Central Wisconsin. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Tuesday has a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of showers during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Showers possible, especially in Central Wisconsin on Monday.
Showers possible, especially in Central Wisconsin on Monday.(WSAW)
Showers lingering into Monday evening.
Showers lingering into Monday evening.(WSAW)

Wednesday and Thursday will feature a fair amount of sunshine with pleasant conditions for the first half of May. Afternoon temps topping out in the mid to upper 70s.

Clouds return on Friday with showers and perhaps a thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s to around 70. If you have outdoor plans for Mother’s Day weekend, you might want to have the backup indoor option available. Mostly cloudy on Saturday with a risk of showers and storms at night. Highs in the low 70s. Mother’s Day keeps the clouds around with showers possible. A bit cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Showers at times for the upcoming Mother's Day holiday weekend.
Showers at times for the upcoming Mother's Day holiday weekend.(WSAW)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family claims their 6-year-old was forced to perform sex acts at her elementary school in...
Family claims 6-year-old child was forced to perform sex acts at school
Softball team raising money for kid
Wausau West Softball raising money for child living with cancer
The former Gordman's location has been vacant since 2020
Sportsman’s Warehouse’s grand opening in Rib Mountain is June 8
Asian American Leaders in Wausau say they are outraged about the School District’s decision to...
DPI is investigating Wausau East High School Band Director
Houses in Marshfield, Wisconsin.
Marshfield residents, city aim for common ground on the great chicken debate

Latest News

Showers & storms Saturday night into early Sunday morning.
First Alert Weather: Showers & storms Saturday night, warmer end to weekend
Showers and storms winding down overnight. Clouds with some sun and warmer on Sunday. Pleasant...
First Alert Weather: Saturday Night Forecast
Showers and storms expected through late Saturday evening, then clouds overnight. Warmer end to...
First Alert Weather: Saturday Evening Forecast
Have the rain gear if you will fishing on Saturday.
First Alert Weather: Wet weather this weekend