Wausau West Softball raising money for child living with cancer

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On April 25, Ben and Claire Heindel received a message no parent ever wants to hear, their 19-month-old son Emmett being diagnosed with Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia.

ALL is a type of cancer that affects a person’s blood and bone marrow, but it is treatable.

“Every day is an adventure now, we just started this,” Wausau West Softball JV assistant coach and Emmett’s grandfather Matt Mayer. “We have hope in that we know we just have to get him through this every day.”

Emmett’s family is experiencing a rollercoaster of emotions. Treatment is expected to take about two and a half years. Emmett and Claire are currently at Children’s Wisconsin Hospital in Milwaukee getting him treatment.

The support for Emmett and the Heindel family is being shown throughout the city, particularly with the Wausau West Softball team. The Wausau West team is selling t-shirts, collecting donations, and having a 50/50 raffle at their game on Tuesday, May 16 to support Emmett.

Mayer is overwhelmed with the team’s help. “Just the support I think it’s a lot of times just having our players reach out and say ‘thank you’ or ‘thanks coach have a good day’ it means a lot,” said Mayer.

Wausau West Varsity Coach Jamie Hughes said it means a lot when the community also helps. “It stinks when it hits home with one of your own. So to reach out, and make the community as far as we can stretch, aware of it is really big and they know they have that support outside of West and fast pitch,” said Hughes.

Members of the softball team said it warms their hearts to help the family during this critical time.

“It feels amazing because Emmett is just adorable and he deserves the world,” said Taylor Liebelt, Wausau West Softball. Claire is so close to all of us so it’s just amazing that we could help her out when she needs it the most.”

Teammate Autumn Hughes added, “It means a lot to me just with us all coming together and just showing support to him as he battles through this. I think spreading awareness is also really important because this could happen to anyone.”

