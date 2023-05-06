Warmer weather means mosquito season is upon us

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s still a guessing game at this point, but mosquitoes will probably make an appearance in Wisconsin very soon. This winter into spring season has been warmer and wetter than usual. Next week will be even warmer, creating perfect breeding conditions for mosquitoes.

While they’re pesky little blood-sucking creatures who won’t leave you alone, they are still beneficial.

“A student asked what’s the purpose of mosquitoes. And I said well, what’s the purpose of people? I mean they’re a part of the natural food web. We just happen to be a part of that food web for them,” said Paul Whitaker, Biology Professor at UW-Stevens Point.

While they are a necessary part of our ecosystem, they also carry diseases. That’s why protecting yourself from them is a good thing. Mosquito Authority in Wausau is one service that helps with that. They have more than 200 customers they work for.

“We first walk around and treat any standing water. And then we get the backpack blower on. Treat the trees, shrubs, fences, whatever we can to kill and keep the mosquitoes out,” said Jared Mataczynski, owner of Mosquito Authority.

Fifty-six known species of mosquitoes live in Wisconsin. Mosquito season runs from about May to September, but they’re certainly busy in between then. Some go through winter as larvae or pupae. Some even spend the winter in tree bark.

“We’ve had mosquitoes in my house in the winter when we bring in some firewood from outside. And it warms up and they’ll start flying around. So we’ve got mosquito bites in January and February inside our house,” said Whitaker.

Most male mosquitoes only live for six or seven days. Females can live up to five months or longer with the proper food supply.

“The males are mostly nectar sippers. They use the sugars in nectar as an energy source to fly around and find females to mate with. The females need protein to lay their eggs. And that’s the purpose of the blood meal,” said Whitaker.

Mosquito larvae breed in water. With the excess amount of snow melt and rain we’ve had, these suckers have the perfect habitat.

“Plugged gutters, rain barrels, buckets, natural bodies of water, wetlands, that kind of stuff, river flood planes,” said Whitaker. “You know, tires are probably one of the worst because there’s always old water in old tires. So a clean, picked up, maintained yard goes a long way,” added Mataczynski.

