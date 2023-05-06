News and First Alert Weather App
UWSP mural honors tribal members both past and presents

UWSP Mural
UWSP Mural(WSAW)
By Alicia Schumacher
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A mural was a cause for celebration today in Stevens Point at the UWSP campus to honor the four Native American tribes who were buried beneath the campus.

It was created by artist Christopher Sweet, a member of the Ho-Chunk and White Earth Ojibwe Nations. It also includes a poem written by his sister, Dee Sweet. The dedication consisted of various speakers, drummers, and dancers.

“I’m here to take pride in this. Not just Native American people, but all people,” said Cultural Educator Dylan Prescott. “All races of people of this Earth are here to take pride within this mural. To take pride and to see, to be with history.”

In addition to the dedication of the mural, there is a pow-wow Saturday at 10 a.m. at UWSP in the Quandt Gym. Admission is $5.

