UWSP baseball clinches WIAC regular season title

The Pointers will host the WIAC Tournament next week
The Pointers will host the WIAC tournament beginning Thursday.
The Pointers will host the WIAC tournament beginning Thursday.(WSAW)
By Ben Helwig
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The UW-Stevens Point baseball team is back on top of the mountain. The Pointers have clinched the WIAC regular season title thanks to their doubleheader sweep of UW-Oshkosh Saturday. It marks the 13th conference title in school history.

With the win, the Pointers will now host the WIAC tournament beginning Thursday, The Pointers, as the one-seed, will play their first game Thursday at 12:00 p.m.

UWSP won game one 9-1 over Oshkosh, thanks largely in part to a seven-run eighth inning by the Pointers. In game two, the Pointers won 3-2, on the back of a solid pitching performance by the staff. JD Schultz, Mitchell Crawley and Austin Syvertson teamed up to shut down the Titans.

