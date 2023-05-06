UWSP baseball clinches WIAC regular season title

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The UW-Stevens Point baseball team is back on top of the mountain. The Pointers have clinched the WIAC regular season title thanks to their doubleheader sweep of UW-Oshkosh Saturday. It marks the 13th conference title in school history.

For the 11th time in program history, your @uwspbaseball team has at least a share of the WIAC regular season championship! #Pointers pic.twitter.com/3s2HcJiScY — UWSP Athletics (@UWSPAthletics) May 6, 2023

With the win, the Pointers will now host the WIAC tournament beginning Thursday, The Pointers, as the one-seed, will play their first game Thursday at 12:00 p.m.

UWSP won game one 9-1 over Oshkosh, thanks largely in part to a seven-run eighth inning by the Pointers. In game two, the Pointers won 3-2, on the back of a solid pitching performance by the staff. JD Schultz, Mitchell Crawley and Austin Syvertson teamed up to shut down the Titans.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.