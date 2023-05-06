News and First Alert Weather App
Marshfield residents, city aim for common ground on the great chicken debate

By Hailey Clevenger
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield will be having another meeting about backyard chickens, an ongoing debate for the city and they are asking people to speak up. The city has sent out a survey asking people if they should allow backyard chickens.

While some people would love to have a mini farm in their backyard, others aren’t chirping at the idea, especially when it comes to owning chickens. People either love the egg machine or they want it to stay where it belongs.

Marshfield City Administrator Steve Barg said they’re aware that people want these feathered friends in their backyards. “More recently we’ve had more talk about the environmental part and the desire to be able to have your own eggs. You know, in this economy where we’ve had inflation, particularly on eggs, we’ve heard that approach as well being brought into the mix,” he added.

But a point of concern some are saying, is if you allow chickens, what’s next?

“Tomorrow are we gonna request to have horses in the city limits, so they thought maybe we are opening the door to something that people believe ought to be more happening in the country and not the city,” said Barg.

During a recent city meeting an educational debate was made by someone who raised chickens before.

“I also learned from having chickens, it led to me studying them, loving them and even leading me to have a chicken-themed birthday party. The reason I am here tonight is to ask you to allow chickens in the city of Marshfield. Another issue Marshfield has to consider is runway chickens,” said Rosie of Marshfield.

“We now deal with stray dogs and to a lesser degree stray cats, but what’s our plan for handling chickens if they get off the property? So, all of these things have to come into the discussion before a good decision can be made,” Barg stated.

The next meeting will be held May 16 at 7 p.m. at Marshfield City Hall and people can respond to the survey until May 12.

