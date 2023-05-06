News and First Alert Weather App
Rosholt baseball wins under the lights, Rapids softball impresses with offense

By Ben Helwig
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Despite some rain blowing through the area earlier in the day, high school sports still got in contests Friday on the softball and baseball diamonds.

First, in Merrill, Wisconsin Rapids used a strong offensive showing to build an early lead on Merrill. In the fifth inning, the Red Raiders would lead 10-4. A final score was not reported. If you’d like to send final scores from high school events in the area, call (715) 203-1523.

In Rosholt, the Hornets got their fourth win of the season thanks to a solid night from their bats. Rosholt scored five runs through the first three innings to best Tigerton 11-1. With the win, Rosholt moves to 4-7 on the season while the Tigers drop to 4-6.

