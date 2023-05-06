News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Showers & storms Saturday night, warmer end to weekend

Another round of wet weather into Saturday night. Warmer Sunday, depending on the amount of sunshine.
Showers & storms Saturday night into early Sunday morning.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Clouds dominated on Saturday with showers during the morning and another round of showers with a few storms possible Saturday night. The last half of the weekend is likely to be warmer, depending on the amount of sunshine that develops. Keep the umbrella handy to start the work week, but after that, there should be a string of dry and pleasant May spring days on tap.

A chance of strong storms tonight in the far southern parts of the region. Gusty winds, small...
A warm front continues to lurk just to the south of the region Saturday evening with a band of showers and embedded storms likely to work through the area through late Saturday evening. There is a chance of strong storms in the far southern parts of the area through midnight. Gusty winds, small hail, and downpours are the main threats. Once that wet weather activity drives by, mainly cloudy overnight into Sunday morning with a chance of a lingering shower. Lows by daybreak Sunday in the upper 40s north, low to mid 50s in Central Wisconsin.

Evening showers with a risk of storms in the region.
Intervals of clouds and some sunshine on Sunday. Afternoon highs will range from the mid to upper 60s if clouds are more common in parts of the region to the low to mid 70s where sunshine makes more appearances.

Clouds along with some sun on Sunday and warmer.
There is a chance of showers or a storm late Sunday or Sunday night. Monday is mostly cloudy with scattered showers expected as the day goes along. Cooler with highs in the low 60s.

A chance of showers late Sunday afternoon into the evening.
Showers expected on Monday.
Rainfall through Monday evening of a half inch or more in parts of the area.
Brighter conditions are on the way for Tuesday and much of the rest of the week ahead. Partly sunny Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. A fair amount of sunshine Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday with afternoon temps rising into the low 70s Wednesday, mid 70s on Thursday and Friday. Mother’s Day weekend is looking to start off with some sunshine on Saturday as highs rise into the low 70s. The jury is still out if Mother’s Day next Sunday will be dry or if showers could be around. Stay tuned for updates.

High temperatures will be near or above average for the upcoming days next week.
