News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wisconsin’s fishing opener is Saturday

(CBS 3 Duluth)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAW) - The 2023-2024 general inland fishing season will open on Saturday, May 6.

No matter where anglers decide to fish, all Wisconsin residents and non-residents over the age of 16 are required to purchase a fishing license. In Wisconsin, kids 15 and under fish without a license every day. So do anglers born before 1927. Anglers can buy licenses through Go Wild, the DNR’s license portal, or from a license agent.

Fishing license cost
Fishing license cost(Wisconsin DNR)

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding all anglers to minimize the spread of aquatic invasive species by removing plants and animals from boats before and after launching, draining all water from compartments and never moving live fish away from any waterbody.

Wisconsin has more than 13,000 miles of trout streams, with nearly 5,400 high-quality, Class 1 trout streams. Those looking to fish trout streams can use the DNR TROUT tool to find locations of DNR fishing easements and classified trout waters. For anglers looking for spots with easy access, try one of the several ponds stocked with catchable trout in the area.

Boaters are also reminded to wear life jackets.

7 day forecast
7 day forecast(WSAW)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Asian American Leaders in Wausau say they are outraged about the School District’s decision to...
DPI is investigating Wausau East High School Band Director
BBB Wisconsin warns of new scam targeting reshipped packages
Matthew Zarins, 50
Athens man facing charges after woman killed in suspected meth lab explosion
Tara Jane Sullivan
Sheriff’s Department continues to seek answers, clues leading to Weston woman’s whereabouts
Jesse Koltz, 33
Wood County pursuit covers almost 16 miles, driver arrested, charged with 4th OWI

Latest News

Mexican food is a staple of the day which celebrates Mexico's victory over France at the Battle...
Celebrating Cinco de Mayo at El Tequila Salsa in Rib Mountain
The 9-well course teaches the nine aspects of starting a business
Training center at UWSP helping people create, run small businesses
Weston, Wausau Farmers Markets to open Saturday
Fall Line Outfitters owner was a participant of the SBDC program at U-W Stevens Point.
UW Stevens Point program helping future business owners start next venture