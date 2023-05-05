News and First Alert Weather App
Wisconsin governor orders election to fill Assembly seat

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during the annual State of the State address Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers ordered a special election Friday to fill an open Assembly seat representing Milwaukee’s northern suburbs.

Republican Dan Knodl represented the 24th Assembly District from 2009 until last month, when he won a special election to fill a state Senate seat left vacant after longtime Republican incumbent Alberta Darling retired in November.

Evers issued an executive order setting a special election for Knodl’s seat on July 18, with a primary set for June 20 if necessary. Candidates could begin circulating nomination papers Friday. They must turn them in to the state elections commission by May 23.

