Weston spring yard pickup to begin May 8

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Village and Town of Weston 2023 Spring Yard Pickup is scheduled to begin Monday and run through next Friday.

The town and village will be divided into sections for when yard items will be collected.

Weston Spring Pickup (Village of Weston)

If staff completes their pickup in the zones scheduled for that day, they will continue to move on to the next zone. However, if they do not complete that day’s zone, they will return to make a final run as seen on the map.

The Village of Weston recycling site is located at 8200 Ryan St. and is open for people to drop off their yard waste at either of the two drop-off sites.

