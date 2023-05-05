Wausau, Merrill students to hold Raise Your Voice run/walk events

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As you’re making your weekend plans, some very energized teens will be looking to give your mental health a positive boost. On Sunday, students from Wausau and Merrill’s ‘Raise Your Voice’ clubs are hosting walk events.

The clubs are supported by the National Alliance on Mental Illness or NAMI. They seek to educate students about mental health so they can become leaders advocating to end the stigma. That includes how to have conversations about it with their peers, and coping skills for everyday stresses, transitions, and big life events.

“The more and more I went to these, and I was surrounded in a club of 80 people, and everybody was there for the common cause of, hey, it’s okay to talk about your mental health — that helped me incredibly,” said Merrill High School student Reggie Lahti, vice president, Raise Your Voice.

Vice President of Raise Your Voice at Wausau West, student Liza Mueller added, “Just information about mental health and like, community outreach, so the whole community of Wausau can get connected and we can all get on the same page about mental health.”

Both of these walks will feature booths from community resources. You do need to register for the walks. Proceeds go to community organizations supporting mental health. Wausau’s is in the morning at Wausau West High School and Merrill’s is in the afternoon at the Merrill Area Recreation Complex.

