Wausau Conservatory of Music to hold Mother’s Day rose fundraiser May 12 & 13

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Conservatory of Music will hold its annual Mother’s Day Rose Sale on Friday, May 12, and Saturday, May 13. Walk-up orders will be taken on both days.

The event will be held from 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturday at the Wausau Conservatory of Music located at 404 Seymour St. A dozen roses will cost $22, roses with baby’s breath and greens cost $27, roses with greens in a vase are $32, and two dozen roses with baby’s breath and greens in a vase are $58.

During the annual fundraising event, the school historically raises over $8,000 for student scholarships. Free delivery is available for group orders of 10 dozen or more on Friday and for every 10 dozen, customers receive a dozen more for free.

Orders are accepted online at wausauconservatory.org, by calling 715-845-6279, or in person at the Conservatory office.

