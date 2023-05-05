News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wausau Conservatory of Music to hold Mother’s Day rose fundraiser May 12 & 13

WCM Roses
WCM Roses(WCM)
By Sean White
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Conservatory of Music will hold its annual Mother’s Day Rose Sale on Friday, May 12, and Saturday, May 13. Walk-up orders will be taken on both days.

The event will be held from 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturday at the Wausau Conservatory of Music located at 404 Seymour St. A dozen roses will cost $22, roses with baby’s breath and greens cost $27, roses with greens in a vase are $32, and two dozen roses with baby’s breath and greens in a vase are $58.

During the annual fundraising event, the school historically raises over $8,000 for student scholarships. Free delivery is available for group orders of 10 dozen or more on Friday and for every 10 dozen, customers receive a dozen more for free.

Orders are accepted online at wausauconservatory.org, by calling 715-845-6279, or in person at the Conservatory office.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Asian American Leaders in Wausau say they are outraged about the School District’s decision to...
DPI is investigating Wausau East High School Band Director
BBB Wisconsin warns of new scam targeting reshipped packages
Matthew Zarins, 50
Athens man facing charges after woman killed in suspected meth lab explosion
Tara Jane Sullivan
Sheriff’s Department continues to seek answers, clues leading to Weston woman’s whereabouts
Jesse Koltz, 33
Wood County pursuit covers almost 16 miles, driver arrested, charged with 4th OWI

Latest News

Weston spring yard pickup to begin May 8
The former Gordman's location has been vacant since 2020
Sportsman’s Warehouse’s grand opening in Rib Mountain is June 8
Governor Evers orders election to fill Assembly seat
Have the rain gear if you will fishing on Saturday.
First Alert Weather: Wet weather for Cinco De Mayo & weekend