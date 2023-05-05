UW Stevens Point program helping future business owners start next venture

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A program at the University of Wisconsin- Stevens Point is helping future business owners start their own businesses.

The Entrepreneurial Training Program at the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point offers students a teacher, mentor, and business partner, all at the same time. The 9-week course goes through the nine aspects of starting a business. It serves those who are considering starting a business, business owners who are currently struggling, and those with successful companies that want to grow. The course has seen big success.

“So Craig Cook is the owner and operator of fallen outfitters, a very huge success story of a partnership who has come and grown through the SDBC, and now runs a very successful business in Downtown Stevens Point,” said Patrick Gattermann, director of the Small Business Development Center.

This year, Cook also was awarded Entrepreneur of the Year for Stevens Point. The head of UWSP’s School of Business and Economics says there’s never been a better time to start a small business.

“I think there are a lot of opportunities. You have, you know, a lot of entrepreneurial spirit in the economy right now. And there are a lot of niches that need to be served by a small business. There are also a lot of openings that technology has created through e-commerce for businesses, even in a region to serve the customers here, but also have a broader reach beyond,” said Kevin Nueman, head of the School of Business and Economics and UWSP.

The resources of the SDBC not only provide instruction but mentoring with decisions that could impact the rest of your life. In addition to being offered at UWSP, It is also at every UW campus in the state.

For more information on the program click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.