Sportsman’s Warehouse’s grand opening in Rib Mountain is June 8

The former Gordman's location has been vacant since 2020(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Sportsman’s Warehouse will hold a grand opening on June 8 at its location in Rib Mountain.

In February, the town of Rib Mountain announced Sportsman’s Warehouse would move in the former Gordman’s location on Rib Mountain Drive.

Gordman’s closed in 2020.

Sportsman’s Warehouse sells camping, fishing, hunting and boating gear. This will be the second Sportsman’s Warehouse location in Wisconsin. The other is located in Racine.

“Our first store in Wisconsin has seen great success since it opened in April, so we are really looking forward to serving the needs of the Wausau community as well,” states Jason Shriver, Sportsman’s Warehouse Regional Manager. “There are so many year-round activities available in this area like fishing, camping, hunting, kayaking, and water sports, so outdoor enthusiasts in this region will now have quick and easy access to all of the high-quality equipment, gear and accessories they want.”

The store is located at 226601 Rib Mountain Drive.

