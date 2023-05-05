News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Scandinavia commission doesn’t endorse Iola sand mine

Planning commission votes "no" to plans
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCANDINAVIA, Wis. (WBAY) - A sand mine planned near Iola is a step closer to becoming no more after the Scandinavia Planning Commission denied a permit recommendation during its meeting Wednesday night.

Since October, people in Scandinavia living near the Iola Car Show grounds have been fighting a proposed sand mine, saying it goes against the town’s comprehensive plan.

Following a roughly two-and-a-half-hour meeting Wednesday evening, the Scandinavia Planning Commission voted not to recommend the proposed project’s permit application.

The vote was unanimous.

Greg Ambrosius, a member of the No Iola Sand Mine group, the questions that drove the commission’s decision were:

  • What are the existing use(s) of adjacent lands to this parcel, and are they compatible?
  • Is the proposal consistent with the town comprehensive plan?
  • Is the proposal consistent with the town goals, objectives and development strategies as found in the Town of Scandinavia comprehensive plan?

Ambrosius argued four water wells, including his, were not identified in the permit.

“The permit asks to mine 40 feet,” he said. “How could this permit be granted when they could be digging lower than my well and possibly affecting my water quality? It’s possible that all of our wells are fine, but it must be determined first before a permit can be granted.”

Representatives with the Iola Car Show argued the mines would provide funding back to the car show.

“The car show would have been long gone if we hadn’t made improvements and challenges and changes,” Iola Car Show Board Treasurer Mark Sether said. “What worked 20 years ago is not working today, and it won’t work in 5 years, so we have to continually look to improve how we do things.”

The planning commission agreed the permit’s proposal disregarded the town’s comprehensive plan, ultimately deciding the permit did not meet any requirements that would better the area.

Wednesday’s vote was not a final decision, just a recommendation.

The town board will meet Wednesday, May 10, to vote on its own recommendation.

Both recommendations will then go to the Waupaca County Zoning Committee, which will have the final say.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Asian American Leaders in Wausau say they are outraged about the School District’s decision to...
DPI is investigating Wausau East High School Band Director
BBB Wisconsin warns of new scam targeting reshipped packages
Matthew Zarins, 50
Athens man facing charges after woman killed in suspected meth lab explosion
Tara Jane Sullivan
Sheriff’s Department continues to seek answers, clues leading to Weston woman’s whereabouts
Jesse Koltz, 33
Wood County pursuit covers almost 16 miles, driver arrested, charged with 4th OWI

Latest News

Times of showers, maybe a rumble of thunder this afternoon into this evening. Additional risks...
First Alert Weather: Friday Afternoon Forecast
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to headline GOP dinner in Rothshchild
(FILE) The Merrimac Ferry opened for the season on Friday, May 5, 2023.
Ferry that connects Columbia and Sauk counties now open
Foster Care Awarness Fair to be held Saturday in Wausau
Mexican food is a staple of the day which celebrates Mexico's victory over France at the Battle...
Celebrating Cinco de Mayo at El Tequila Salsa in Rib Mountain