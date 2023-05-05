News and First Alert Weather App
Marathon County reading program incentivizes children's literacy

By Dominique O'Neill
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The “Sandy’s Summer Splash into Reading” program was launched in Marathon County last year as a way to encourage kids to read by making it easier and more accessible.

It’s a reading program in Marathon County for kids six to 12 years old has connected them with reading during summertime by providing various incentives.

The goal of local artist Jessica Kopecky is to get kids thinking of reading as a fun thing to do while at the same time, they can win prizes and raise money for literacy programs.

“I was thinking about prizes,” said Kopecky. “Would they be dejected if I made it a book-by-book basis? So I made it into a per-minute basis so the kids that aren’t super good at reading can put in the time and they’re also raising money.”

The kids earn a penny per every minute they read during the first six weeks of summer. Kopecky knows from her own experiences that reading can be a challenge, but she didn’t always like the books given to her.

It inspired her as an adult to write a book called “Secret of the Starflower” in 2021. “When I was in third grade and read a book I didn’t like and then I made this book and I made it everything I would’ve wanted in a book and other people like it so that’s awesome,” added Kopecky.

The book resonated with kids and inspired her to begin this program. With support from more than a dozen businesses, the money raised will go toward literacy programs throughout Marathon County.

“Everybody is working together which is really encouraging, our local schools, local businesses, and our local beneficiaries,” said Kopecky.

At the end of the day, she said it’s about motivating kids to read. “You might kind of trail off and lose a bit of your skills teachers do say that they noticed the kids sort of dip in their skills so this is going to keep them engaged,” Kopecky said.

The weekly reading program runs June 4 through July 15. The only other requirement is you must live in Marathon County.

To participate in the program, click here.

