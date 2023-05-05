News and First Alert Weather App
Marathon baseball. Assumption softball secure doubleheader sweeps Thursday

By Ben Helwig
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MARATHON, Wis. (WSAW) - In a jam-packed night of conference action, Marathon hosted Assumption on both the baseball and softball diamond Thursday evening. At night’s end, it’d be the Red Raiders’ baseball team owning a doubleheader sweep while the Assumption softball team took home both games in their twin bill.

First, on the baseball diamond, the Red Raiders took game one 7-2. In game two, Marathon jumped out to an early 3-0 lead before the Royals clawed back. Ryan Shaw drove in all four runs for Assumption in separate innings to eventually give Assumption the lead. However, the Red Raiders would roar right back. Marathon used a 12-run fifth inning to come back and beat the Royals 15-5, sweeping the doubleheader.

On the softball diamond, it was a dominant showing by the defending-state champions. Assumption won game one 13-0 before riding a similar performance through game two. The Royals rushed out to a quick 7-0 lead. Despite a Mylee Maehlke solo homer for Marathon, the Royals would match with a homer of their own off the bat of Anna Schooley to accent their 15-1 game two victory.

