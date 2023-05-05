Hmong American Center to host Small Business Saturday event in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Hmong American Center in Wausau is hosting an upcoming Small Business Saturday event to help celebrate National Small Business Week.

The event date will be held Saturday, May 6, from 1-6 p.m. at the Northcentral Technical College campus in Wausau located at 1000 W Campus Dr. The event will highlight small businesses in the community and showcase their products.

Small Business Saturday Flyer (Hmong American Center)

Entry is free and the event will have food, arts & crafts, and resource vendors there for everyone to see.

For more information, contact Deb Lee or Khansai Xiong at 715-842-8390.

